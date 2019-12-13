PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Number of victims of protests in Myanmar increases

At least 164 protesters have died in confrontations with security officials in Myanmar. This was stated by an official representative of the military. 9 members of the security forces also died as a result of the actions. According to unofficial data, since the military coup in Myanmar, there have already been 250 dead. The country has declared a state of emergency for a year. Dissenting residents of the republic regularly come out to protest against the country's leadership.

