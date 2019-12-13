Crimean bridge accident is act of terrorism prepared by Ukrainian special services, Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin considers the accident with the Crimean bridge an act of terrorism against critical civilian infrastructure. This is what BelTA reports.



"There is no doubt, this is a terrorist attack aimed at destroying critical civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation," he stressed during a meeting with the head of the Russian Investigation Committee Alexander Bastrykin.



The Russian leader expressed confidence that the organizers of the attack were Ukrainian special services. Bastrykin confirmed this information and added that Russians and citizens of foreign countries were also involved in the preparation of the sabotage on the Crimean Bridge.



