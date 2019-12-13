Emergency in St. Petersburg caused by drone

The fall of a drone, presumably, was the cause of an emergency in the Krasnogvardeysky District of St. Petersburg. About it reports TASS with reference to Telegram-channel of the GU Rosgvardiya in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

"Today, March 2, at about 07:15, off-duty outfits of the Rosgvardia extra-departmental guard <received a report of an incident on Piskarevsky Prospekt, promptly arrived at the site and together with emergency services organized the evacuation of residents of an apartment building, which was damaged, presumably as a result of the fall of a UAV," the report says.

The affected house is a five-story building built in 1979. According to TASS, balconies and glazing were damaged in several houses as a result of the emergency. Six residents required medical assistance after the incident, the city health committee said.