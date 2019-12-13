The Armed Forces of Ukraine, using a kamikaze drone, on the evening of August 11, a kamikaze struck the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, after which a fire broke out in the plant’s cooling systems.

This is the first time that the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has received such serious damage from an APU strike. Here's what we know.

What happened at ZNPP?

On Sunday, August 11, at about 10 p.m., the Governor of the Zaporozhye region, Evgeniy Balitsky, reported on his Telegram channel that the nuclear power plant was attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“As a result of the shelling of the city of Energodar by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a fire occurred at the cooling systems of the Zaporozhye NPP. Currently, all 6 power units of the plant are in a cold shutdown, there is no threat of a steam explosion or other consequences. The radiation background around the nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar is normal. At the site of the fire Emergency Ministry employees are working, fires are being eliminated. I ask you to remain calm, there is no threat. Together with the station management, we are keeping the situation under control,” the governor wrote.

A message appeared on the ZNPP telegram channel saying that a fire broke out in the area where the ZNPP cooling towers are located - large quantities of cooling devices. “No violations of the limits and conditions of safe operation of the nuclear power plant were recorded. The radiation background at the nuclear power plant site, in the sanitary protection zone and in the observation zone is normal,” the message noted.

Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is located on the left bank of the Dnieper near the city of Energodar (Zaporozhye region). In terms of the number of units and installed capacity, it is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. The station includes six VVER-1000 power units with a total capacity of 6 GW.

ZNPP Communications Director Evgenia Yashina said that there were no casualties as a result of the attack. “The cooling systems of the Zaporizhia NPP, which were hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, are located far from the power units, on the banks of the Dnieper,” she said.

Evgenia Yashina clarified that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Zaporizhia NPP using a kamikaze drone. She also noted that this is the first time in all the attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces that the infrastructure of the Zaporozhye NPP has received such serious damage.

“The head of the IAEA, Grossi, constantly says that it is very important to comply with the principles of nuclear safety. He has repeatedly emphasized that it is necessary to ensure the physical integrity of the nuclear power plant. And a fire at the cooling tower is a direct violation of the integrity of the plant,” the representative of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant emphasized and noted that IAEA experts will later be briefed on the consequences of the APU strike on the cooling systems of the Zaporozhye NPP.

Closer to midnight, it became known that the fire in the area where the Zaporozhye NPP cooling towers were located was localized and there was no threat of further burning. There are also no violations of the limits and conditions of safe operation of the Zaporozhye NPP. The background radiation is normal.

However, Rosatom reported that the Zaporozhye NPP cooling tower received serious damage: “One of the two cooling towers of the Zaporozhye NPP received two direct strikes from Ukrainian attack UAVs, which resulted in a fire with internal structures burning. By 23.30, the main fire was extinguished by the Ministry of Emergency Situations. However, the internal structures "There was serious damage to the cooling tower. The threat of structural collapse will be assessed by specialists when the situation permits."

According to preliminary data, the kamikaze drone was launched from the city of Nikopol, Dnepropetrovsk region, which is located on the right bank of the Dnieper and is under the control of Kiev.

“The UAV operator saw perfectly well where he was hitting. It was a targeted and deliberate strike. This is another example of the manifestation of nuclear terrorism, in which the Zelensky regime has been so successful with the approving connivance and assistance of the West,” said the chairman of the commission on sovereignty issues, patriotic, wrote in his telegram channel projects and support of veterans of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation Vladimir Rogov.

Rosatom regarded the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the equipment of the Zaporozhye NPP as a fact of nuclear terrorism. They also noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been systematically trying to attack the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the city of Energodar for a long time.

After the Zaporozhye NPP came under the control of Russian troops, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces began shelling the territory of the station and the city of Energodar. The Ukrainian military used drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.