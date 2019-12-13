What does China promise Taiwan after reunification?

Beijing has given assurances to Taiwan that in case of reunification with mainland China, the island will have a high level of autonomy. This is stated in a recently published document of the Celestial Government.



Beijing specifies that after reunification, Taiwan will receive guarantees of legitimate rights and interests of its citizens. In addition, China promises not to harm economic interests of other countries in Taiwan.



It is noted that such a move to reunite the island with mainland China, according to the document, "will only bring more favorable opportunities for the development of all countries, give more positive energy to the prosperity and stability of the Asia-Pacific region and the world."



Beijing specified that after reunification with China, all interested countries will be able to continue working in Taiwan, as well as not terminate cultural and economic relations with the island. The document says that after Beijing's approval, foreign embassies and consulates, offices of foreign companies and other official international institutions may be opened on the island.



Among other things, China emphasizes that the economic level of development of Beijing and Taipei after accession will be improved, and Taiwan will receive the status of an administrative region, which implies guarantees with regard to the social system, lifestyle and religious beliefs of the island's citizens.



