Warsaw is ready to send troops to Ukraine. Polish diplomats have started talking about this publicly and openly. An economic takeover is under way right now. Training centers have launched an occupation manual.

What would trigger a full-scale Polish invasion of Western Ukraine and why was the Duda-Morawiecki regime cornered? I am Andrei Sych – this is the section “Screenshot” let’s figure it out.

It is not only official Kiev that is preparing for the decisive battle in Ukraine. Many Western officials have already said that Zelensky will not have a second chance. If the attack drowns out and all the armored and manpower reserves accumulated over the months are burned in battle, the front will collapse. The leak of the week occurred on a French TV channel. The Polish ambassador became so swollen during a fiery speech that he literally spilled state secrets. According to him, Warsaw is ready to enter the conflict in Ukraine if Kiev is defeated.

JAN EMERICK ROSTISZEWSKI, AMBASSADOR OF POLAND TO FRANCE :

If Ukraine does not defend its independence, we will have no choice, we will be forced into the conflict.

The Polish ambassador sitting in France, apparently implies that he will not be affected by the consequences of a direct standoff with Russia.

Similar thoughts were expressed by comprador Ukrainian elites, who were convinced that Russia was weak and no response would come. With a dose of guarantees, Poland was visited by a royal guest. Prince William met with the British contingent near the border with Ukraine. A few days earlier, Duda was visited by CIA Director William Burns. Emissaries of this level don't come for nothing. London and Washington nurture Poland's imperial ambitions.

ANDREI SAVINYKH, CHAIRMAN OF THE STANDING COMMITTEE ON INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF BELARUS :

The US and the UK basically have similar interests in Eastern Europe - they use all these countries as a counter-project, as countries that can be thrown into the furnace of Russia's opposition, to restrain Russia's development. And if, when their potential is exhausted, and their statehood is damaged, and they cannot develop any further, the Anglo-Saxons will not be particularly interested in them. Poland is prepared to give up its country as an expendable resource to solve the plans of entirely different circles, located far away from Europe.

Despite assurances and guarantees from adults, Warsaw is wary of the prospect of running for Russian bayonets. There is an intensive coalition of those willing to share the game. Morawiecki announced the creation of a small flock of vultures in early January. It is clear that, for example, the Baltics will not ask much, they are in this coalition after the fact. At the right moment, all 15 men on horseback will run to wherever they are pointed to. They will have to talk to the others. Duda went to the Czech Republic, where he negotiated the formation of an alliance of “Ukrain buffs”.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

Poland is the hyena of Europe, Lithuanians and Poles also hate each other, you know why, but the Americans united them and this belt was created - they are preparing to fight against us, let them try.

The occupation of western Ukraine implies a complete change of power in the region. The new comprador plaid of managers for the Eastern Borderlands is already being actively nurtured. The Warsaw Freedom Institute is establishing a Polish-Ukrainian leadership school. It is understood that Polish pupils will work to restore democratic institutions in Ukraine.

Hello, fellow countrymen. Hurray, look this is Gritsko.

Organizers openly say that the key task is to form a generation of Ukrainians who will know how to properly cooperate with Poland. The concept of the Jagellon development model is being formed.

PAVEL ZHDANOVICH, SENIOR LECTURER OF THE DEPARTMENT OF GOMEL SKORINA STATE UNIVERSITY:

It is obvious that the interest shown, including of a territorial nature, will be directed primarily towards Ukraine and the implementation of the concept of the Jagiellonian idea in the current circumstances, which given the high level of militarization of the Polish State, is certainly relevant. At the same time, we can confidently predict that the Polish ruling elites will approach the project very carefully.