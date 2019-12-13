What has Iran promised in case of agreement on nuclear deal?

Iran is ready to supply oil to international markets and work on ensuring global energy security. Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji said this on Monday, TASS reported



"As a major producer of oil and oil products, we are always ready to play a role in the international oil market and help ensure global energy security," Shana news agency quoted him as saying.



On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani Chafi said Tehran would be able to provide most of Europe's energy needs if a nuclear deal is reached.



