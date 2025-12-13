3.70 BYN
CIA Lost Nuclear Generator in Himalayas 60 Years Ago – What Are the Dangers?
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A dangerous souvenir, left as a "memento." The CIA generator lost in the Himalayas 60 years ago has been revealed.
According to The New York Times, in 1965, the US Central Intelligence Agency left a nuclear generator in the mountain range. The device was used in an espionage operation against China, but a snowstorm forced climbers to abandon it at their high-altitude camp. Returning the following spring, the expedition found the equipment missing. It's possible the device was swept away by an avalanche.
Experts note that the plutonium in the lost device remains toxic for hundreds of years.