CIA searches Tulsi Gabbard's office and seizes documents on assassination of John F. Kennedy

CIA officers searched the office of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Boxes containing materials were seized, including a dossier on the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the MK-Ultra special project. The politician planned to publish these documents and make them publicly available.

Republicans are already threatening the agency with a subpoena, demanding that the seized documents be handed over to Congress within 24 hours. These files are only part of the documents that Trump's allies are seeking to declassify in connection with widely known conspiracy theories. Other documents they are seeking to make public include materials on the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and files related to Epstein.