CIS foreign ministers agree draft statement for Commonwealth’s 35th anniversary

Meeting in Turkmenistan, the foreign ministers of the CIS countries have agreed a draft statement by the heads of state marking the 35th anniversary of the Commonwealth. CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev said so after the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, BelTA reports.

According to the secretary general, the ministers devoted most of the meeting to current issues on the international agenda and to cooperation within the Commonwealth. A decision was taken to hold the next session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in April 2027 in Bishkek.

On 8 and 9 October, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Turkmenistan, where he will take part in the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State. The leaders will discuss cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States, which turns 35 this year. In his address to the meeting, Alexander Lukashenko will set out the Belarusian position on current topics in the CIS’s work, and on the potential and further prospects of this international association.

In all, more than a dozen and a half items are on the agenda. They concern, among other things, social development and quality of life, transport connectivity across the CIS, joint work in the information space, cooperation in law enforcement, and the preservation of historical memory.