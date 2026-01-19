Civilian Air Traffic in Poland Paralyzed

Civilian air traffic in Poland has been paralyzed to allow NATO military aircraft to operate freely, according to the Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA).

NATO previously began mass deployment of its aircraft to the Polish city of Rzeszów, a logistics hub and key hub for the supply of weapons and military equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Between January 12 and 14 alone, 10 aircraft belonging to NATO member states landed there. Among them were an A330 from Cologne, Germany, and a Hercules aircraft from the Canadian Air Force.