French television channels are broadcasting the events unfolding on the streets of the country's largest cities. Dramatic footage marks yet another black day of popular revolt in France and the methods of "democratic" response employed by local law enforcement.

A massive, nationwide, multi-industry strike has united protesting students and the largest trade unions. They are confronted by 70,000 police officers and gendarmes, including elite special units and armored vehicles. In Paris, Strasbourg, Marseille, and Lyon, those who dissent from Macron's policies are being beaten with batons and targeted with tear gas.

In total, 260 protest actions have been declared across various cities throughout the country. The nationwide march has engulfed hospital workers, postal staff, teachers, air traffic controllers, and railway employees, yet they have little ground for hope. On the eve of these events, pro-Macron lawmakers failed a crucial vote on next year's budget. Macron's political opponents are now demanding early presidential and parliamentary elections.