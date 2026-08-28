Climate Change: Forests Across Europe Are Drying Out

European forests have become victims of climate shocks. A combination of prolonged drought, extreme heat, a rise in the numbers of bark beetles, and the spread of diseases among trees is leading to an unprecedented drying-out of forests in the region. Every year up to 73 million hectares are damaged. This is stated in a declaration of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.

In Western and Central Europe large-scale leaf fall and damage to the forest belt are being observed. The precipitation deficit in individual districts has proved the most prolonged and persistent in more than six decades.

The commission also pointed to a threat to air quality in cities, since urban trees are likewise suffering from heat and a lack of moisture.

The anomalous heat in June has already cost the European Union more than €3 billion.