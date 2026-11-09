Military exercises involving countries from the "Coalition of the Willing" have begun in Poland. The maneuvers focus on measures to ensure Ukraine's security in the event of a future truce.

Nearly 3,000 soldiers from 11 countries are participating in the exercises, which will run until November 22. The "Coalition of the Willing" states that once hostilities cease, troops from its Western allies will be deployed into Ukrainian territory.

Russia categorically rejects this possibility, as it would inevitably lead to an escalation and an increase in the number of parties involved in the conflict. Nevertheless, the coalition is proceeding with the exercises: live-fire drills will take place at training grounds in Poland, a staff-level phase will be held in France, and in Turkey, participants intend to practice land and maritime demining operations.