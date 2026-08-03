The “coalition of the willing” is slowly but steadily turning into a “coalition of farewells.” The informal grouping of Western countries ready to assist Kyiv risks completely falling apart in the nearest months, the British newspaper The Telegraph writes. The reason lies in the internal problems of the participating states.

According to the publication, a serious blow to the alliance was the resignation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer: the new leader, Andy Burnham, clearly lacks foreign-policy experience.

Even greater concern among the allies is caused by the approaching end of Emmanuel Macron’s presidential term in France. The frontrunner for the post is considered to be Marine Le Pen, who is far more sympathetic to Russia.

Equally unstable is the position of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Meanwhile, the negative dynamic for the Kyiv regime is already tangible: according to calculations by Swiss media, European Union assistance to Ukraine has been cut by half.