"Coalition of the Willing" signs declaration on the deployment of a multinational force in Ukraine

Ukraine, France, and the United Kingdom signed a declaration on the deployment of a multinational force in Ukraine following a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris.

The document provides for the establishment of British and French military bases in Ukraine after the ceasefire, as well as long-term military aid packages. Incidentally, Washington refused to sign the declaration.

Macron stated that the United States will oversee the ceasefire, and the Ukrainian army will remain at 700,000.

The new bases will guarantee stability and security, said British Prime Minister Starmer.

For his part, German Chancellor Merz added: Berlin is ready to assume responsibility for the security of Ukraine and Europe as a whole.

According to Tusk, specific guarantees remain in the draft stage, but Poland will become a leading country in logistics.