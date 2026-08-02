According to forecasts by the European Commission, the insurmountable difficulties facing the bloc’s industrial giants put some 560,000 jobs at risk.

On the far side of the Atlantic, what was once America’s principal economic stronghold is turning into a depressed zone — a fact acknowledged even by Elon Musk, who has warned that the world’s largest economies are heading toward extinction because of collapsing birth rates.

Overall, the economic model of the “European Garden,” long vaunted for its success, is now in the grip of a profound crisis. The tectonic shift that began with a sharp surge in gas and electricity prices several years ago has finally become a requiem for former greatness. German industry alone is throwing 15,000 people onto the street every month.

Industrial titans such as Volkswagen and Bosch are fleeing the eurozone, the automotive sector is racking up colossal losses, and a destroyed middle class can no longer underpin the stability of states.

The golden age of European industry is confidently drawing to a close, giving way to an era of deindustrialisation. What five years ago looked like temporary difficulties on the energy market has today escalated into a wave of bankruptcies, factory closures and mass redundancies.

According to European Commission projections, the insurmountable problems of industrial giants mean the EU risks losing around 560,000 jobs. The crisis is felt most acutely in Germany. The country’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry states without exaggeration that the energy-price shock is simply squeezing business out of the country.

“Global crises are colliding with Germany’s unresolved structural problems as a business location, keeping energy prices high. The consequences are declining competitiveness, postponed investment and the relocation of production capacity abroad.”

Fact The European automotive industry is under particular strain. Mercedes-Benz, for example, saw its second-quarter 2026 profit plunge by 26 percent.

Volkswagen is in even deeper trouble. The group’s management has announced a restructuring of unprecedented scale in its history. Plans include the elimination of up to 100,000 jobs and the closure of four major plants in Germany.

Oliver Blume, Chief Executive of the Volkswagen Group:

“For decades the company expanded to a scale that, in the current market situation, has become financially unsustainable. We will therefore optimise, and we are currently calculating how extensive that optimisation will be. Ultimately it is a question of costs, and those costs are determined by headcount and labour expenses.”

Meanwhile, shocked by the prospect of being left on the street, Volkswagen workers have taken to the streets in mass protests. Thousands-strong rallies outside factory gates reveal the true temperature of German society. For entire regions the cuts amount almost to a death sentence, because the halt of production lines will also destroy the entire surrounding infrastructure.

“Right now everyone is desperately worried about their jobs, because behind every dismissal lies a personal tragedy, someone’s fate. In the German town of Zwickau, for instance, we are talking about tens of thousands of workplaces. And it is not only the Volkswagen plant itself — every single supplier and partner that worked side by side with it is under threat,” one protester said.

At the same time as the automotive sector, related industries are also being put to the knife. The world’s largest producer of automotive components, the German giant Bosch, has likewise announced sweeping cuts. Management plans to dismiss nearly 22,000 employees at its German sites and to close two plants.

The chemical industry has been hit by the same shockwave. Having lost access to stable and affordable energy, BASF is effectively winding down its European operations. The company has raised its cost-cutting target and consequently intends to release around 3,000 staff. Against this backdrop, German experts are declaring the death of former prosperity.

“All the government’s measures resemble giving an aspirin to a cancer patient: the pain eases a little, but the disease itself continues to progress. And one must say it plainly: the fundamental problems of industry — high social costs, an enormous tax burden, prohibitive energy prices, suffocating bureaucracy and crumbling infrastructure — are not being addressed at all. As a result, as is well known, we are losing 15,000 jobs every month. I fear that, unfortunately, the scale of the cuts will only grow,” noted German economist and publicist Daniel Stelter.

It is important to understand that minus 15,000 jobs a month is not merely Berlin’s problem, but Europe’s. According to Eurostat, the number of unemployed in the EU has exceeded 13 million. The majority of them are representatives of the middle class — the very foundation of society that for decades kept the European economy afloat. These were the people who drove domestic consumption, built homes, bought cars, saved money, started families and had children. In short, prosperous Europe lived at their expense; now that stratum is being destroyed.

Roxana Mînzatu, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission:

“Indeed, the cost-of-living crisis has so many facets: one family struggles to pay the mortgage, another lacks income because of unemployment, somewhere housing is too expensive and energy bills are through the roof. We are talking about tens of millions of Europeans who are deprived of the income from quality work.”

Yet acknowledging the problem does nothing to solve it. Moreover, according to expert forecasts, the worst is still ahead. As Reuters reports, Europe’s underground gas storage facilities are currently only 55 percent full — the lowest level in five years.

The situation is worsening because of the cessation of pipeline gas supplies from Russia and fierce competition for energy resources with Asia. Consequently, the coming winter promises to be a fatal test for European industry under conditions of total resource scarcity.