Colombia Earthquake Damage Estimated at $9.6 Billion

The material damage from the earthquake in Colombia is estimated at $9.6 billion.

President Abelardo de la Espriella announced that a private firm’s first technical assessment puts the direct material losses in the departments of Chocó, Valle del Cauca, Risaralda, Quindío, and Caldas at approximately 30 trillion pesos. Of that total, 24.5 trillion pesos ($7.8 billion) relates to buildings and 5.5 trillion pesos ($1.8 billion) to infrastructure. The figures remain preliminary.

Espriella noted that while the absolute damage in Chocó is lower than in other regions, the proportional impact there is the highest.

According to the latest data, the quake killed 289 people, injured 4,187, and left 142 still missing. It destroyed 26,945 homes and damaged another 127,557.

The magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck on August 10 near the town of San José del Palmar in the western department of Chocó.