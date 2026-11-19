Moscow is ready to listen to the Europeans, but only in direct dialogue and without ultimatums. Following the summit in China, Vladimir Putin proposed that the EU countries not remain on the sidelines, but come to the Russian capital and set out their position on resolving the conflict. At the same time the Russian president emphasised: Moscow will not sacrifice anything for the sake of European security and will not allow the introduction of any foreign contingents into Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia: “What kind of hysteria are we seeing now in some European capitals? What is so bad about it? Ukraine’s security must be inscribed in European security. But it is known that discussing Europe’s security without Europe would also be a strange thing. We are not against it, but we need to understand with what Europe will come to these negotiations. We proposed that the Europeans come to Moscow in order to determine their position. And after that we will decide in what format we will continue the dialogue with Ukraine.”

In Berlin, meanwhile, the so-called coalition of the willing has urgently gathered. European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the Kyiv ringleader Zelensky, as well as American special envoys Witkoff and Kushner arrived for the meeting with Chancellor Merz. In Brussels they seriously fear that the “big three” in Shenzhen have already agreed on everything without them, so in the German capital they are urgently discussing security guarantees and the allocation to Kyiv of a new credit of 45 billion euros.