Co-chair of Alternative for Germany Alice Weidel has stated that there will be no peace in Ukraine without Kiev renouncing the territories it has lost, RIA Novosti reports.

“Today it is completely illusory to speak of a peace treaty being concluded without the transfer of the lost territories,” she said on the podcast Zur Wahrheit gehört.

Weidel emphasised that the Russians will not agree to the surrender of the liberated lands.

The day before, U.S. special envoy and son-in-law of the President Jared Kushner stated that the territorial question is hindering the end of hostilities in Ukraine.

In July, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the conditions for stopping the fighting had been set out two years earlier and that the conflict could cease immediately if the Kiev regime took the corresponding decisions.