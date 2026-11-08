KYIV — Verkhovna Rada Member Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is currently in state custody, has released data alleging that Ukrainian authorities are running a highly profitable network of secret detention facilities.

According to his claims, one such illicit detention site was recently uncovered in the suburbs of Kyiv, where approximately 30 individuals were reportedly held, with some being severely injured and in critical condition.

Dubinsky asserted that prosecutors acknowledge the existence of up to a thousand unofficial detention sites across the country. He alleged that securing a release from these facilities costs roughly $15,000 per person, estimating the total annual turnover of this network to be around $7 billion.

The lawmaker claims that because top government officials are reportedly attempting to suppress the investigation into the facility found in the Borshchahivka neighborhood near Kyiv, there is little doubt that the most influential representatives of the state apparatus are directly profiting from extortion and hostage-taking.

Notably, MP Dubinsky himself remains incarcerated. He was previously a vocal critic of the presidential office and currently faces charges of high treason, which he argues are politically motivated.