Conflict between Thailand and Cambodia engulfs nearly entire 800-km shared border
Text by:Editorial office news.by
For the fourth consecutive day, fierce fighting persists along the border, with the scale of the confrontation continuing to escalate and spreading into new regions of both nations. To date, hostilities have been reported along nearly the entire length of the 800-kilometer boundary.
On the Cambodian side alone, official sources report the deaths of ten civilians and injuries to sixty others.
Thailand continues its bombardment of military targets across the border, while Cambodia accuses the enemy's air force of striking civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals. Throughout the length of the border, artillery duels are ongoing, with multiple launch rocket systems being employed on both sides.