Congressional election results will not affect U.S. foreign policy — expert opinion

Experts are discussing the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections. In their view, a defeat for the Republicans will complicate the work of the Trump administration, but it will not lead to a significant overhaul of its foreign policy course.

Dmitry Golubnichy, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies:

"These elections will primarily impact domestic policy. Meanwhile, the scope of Trump’s constitutional powers and the established U.S. decision-making mechanisms will allow him to retain control over foreign policy and continue to carry out campaigns—including military ones. Where might Congress exert influence? Its key influence will be through the budget, as Congress has the final say in budget formation. It could withhold funding for various domestic or foreign policy initiatives, and its committees could launch investigations into how funds are being spent. In this way, a framework of economic constraints will be created."