Construction of the wall on US-Mexico border to be completed in 2027

US Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin told Breitbart News that construction of the wall on the Mexican border is nearing completion and could be ready in 2027, according to TASS.

Construction of the wall on the Mexican border is one of US President Donald Trump's key promises, which he announced during the 2016 election campaign.

According to Mullin, if events continue on their current course, by 2027 "the main wall from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of America will be completed."

Essentially, a system of walls will be created—primary and secondary, sometimes spaced 60 to 150 feet (18 to 46 meters) apart—with sensors on the walls and on the ground, he explained.

Drones will also help track and locate trespassers, the minister added.