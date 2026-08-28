Contaminated Chicken Found on Maxima Shelves in Lithuania

Contaminated chicken has once again been found in Lithuanian stores: at least twice over the past month, citizens have been urged to examine the contents of their refrigerators and discard any unsafe meat found.

And now, the history has repeated: salmonella-contaminated chicken has hit the shelves of stores in the large Maxima retail chain. The product is being recalled from warehouses, and customers are strongly advised to dispose of any contaminated meat they come into contact with.

Lithuanians are perplexed: an isolated incident could be a coincidence, but when the same thing happens again and again, it raises the question: perhaps state sanitary control is inefficient?