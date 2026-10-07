Contingents of CSTO Forces Arrive in Belarus for Unbreakable Brotherhood-2026 Exercises

From October 7 to 8, units participating in the "Indestructible Brotherhood-2026" command-staff exercise involving CSTO peacekeeping forces and the "Barrier-2026" special exercise involving a joint CSTO CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) protection and medical support unit are redeploying to Belarus, joint press center for the CSTO exercises informs.

According to the plan, contingents of the CSTO forces (Collective Forces) are arriving in the exercise area from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. Belarus will host the "Indestructible Brotherhood-2026" command-staff exercise from October 12 to 16—focusing on the preparation and conduct of a peacekeeping operation by the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces—as well as the "Barrier-2026" special exercise involving the joint CSTO CBRN protection and medical support unit. The latter will entail tasks related to eliminating sources of biological threats within the area of responsibility of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces.

Speaking at a briefing ahead of the exercises, CSTO Joint Staff Chief Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov has emphasized that all the activities scheduled are not directed against third countries, and aim to improve the coordination of command bodies and troops, as well as to maintain the readiness of force formations and assets to carry out their designated missions in the interest of ensuring collective security.

CSTO member state peacekeeping contingents consist of specially trained military, police, and civilian personnel, as well as the forces and assets contributed by member states to the CSTO peacekeeping forces.

For each specific peacekeeping operation, the composition, structure, and size of the collective peacekeeping forces are determined by a decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council, based on the scope of the tasks to be performed and the specific situation in the conflict zone.

Photo: BelTA