Contracts worth $50 Billion Signed at NATO Summit in Ankara

Contracts worth at least $50 billion were signed at the Defense Industry Forum on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, BelTA reports, citing the Turkiye newspaper.

"The most significant event at the Defense Industry Forum was the announcement of an agreement and investment package worth $50 billion between NATO allies and defense industry companies. As part of the package, numerous contracts were signed for the procurement of air defense systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, and the implementation of joint weapons projects," the report states.

Previously, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also announced that 20 alliance countries would participate in the Drone Edge initiative, which will invest $40 billion over the next five years in the production of drones and counter-drone systems.

The NATO summit is taking place in Ankara on July 7-8. The main topics of discussion include challenges facing the Euro-Atlantic region, the Ukrainian conflict, the level of the US military presence in Europe, and increasing the defense budgets of alliance member states.