Controversial Report: Latvia Blames Soviet Past for $800 Billion Economic Gap with Finland

The Latvian parliament has prepared a report assessing the “damage caused by Soviet occupation.”

The document is expected to be published as early as 3 August. However, one of its authors has already declared that Russia will be presented with a claim for 800 billion dollars. The deputy insists the report is a fundamental piece of work that takes everything into account.

The method of calculation was straightforward: lawmakers took Finland’s GDP figures, subtracted Latvia’s GDP, and declared the difference to be the cost of occupation. To this sum they added another half-trillion dollars — the origin of which is explained only in rather vague terms.

Yet throughout the entire Soviet period Latvia was a subsidised republic. At the same time its GDP increased many times over.