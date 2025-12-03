On the program "Topical Interview," Alexander Markevich, Head of the Department of Public Administration at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Belarus, discussed the latest corruption scandal in Europe – the arrest of former head of European diplomacy Federica Mogherini.

This is far from the first time that politicians who lecture others on democracy have themselves found themselves at the center of crises. The expert explained why skeletons are constantly "falling out of the closet" in Brussels and how this relates to the overall crisis of the European Union.

According to Alexander Markevich, the corruption scandals that have become systemic in the EU are part of a governance strategy.

"This demonstrates the strategy Brussels has chosen. And the strategy is that the European Union is confidently heading toward a crisis," the expert stated.

He believes that the current EU leadership uses high-profile cases as a tool to shift responsibility for ineffective spending and economic difficulties onto their predecessors, thereby distracting citizens from the real problems.

"When there's not enough money, the average citizen needs to be shown who's to blame. The previous leadership of the European Union spent money ineffectively, so we're simply cleaning up the mess they left behind," noted Alexander Markevich.

The political scientist noted that corruption in Europe has long since moved beyond purely political struggle and has become a common mechanism.

"The signature of the 'Western establishment' is that no matter who's in power, they're all tied to corruption scandals. This applies to both Poland and Ukraine," the expert emphasized.

He added that this has now become a way for current politicians to justify their own insignificance amid the growing crisis that Europe is experiencing ever more rapidly.

When asked whether European officials themselves understand that they could face prosecution after leaving their posts, the expert answered affirmatively: "I'm sure they know this, so they are making every effort to prolong their political existence within the EU and erase contacts that could lead to them. They understand that this Sword of Damocles will touch them, so they are trying to prolong their political existence and simultaneously erase any traces of their corrupt activities."

According to the political scientist, there are two reasons for Brussels' arrogant, "mentorial tone" toward other countries: the first is a desire to cover up its own sins, and the second is the deep-seated conviction of some European elites in their superiority.

"They believe they are superior to the Belarusian or Russian elite because they have deep historical roots, so they simply don't know how to speak any other way," said Alexander Markevich.

One of the key themes was the shift in social and political norms. While previously, accusations of corruption almost automatically led to resignation, today politicians like Ursula von der Leyen or Olaf Scholz remain in power despite legal proceedings.

Alexander Markevich attributed this to two factors. First, the generation of politicians for whom honor and reputation were an integral part of their credo has passed away. Second, the current leaders are justifying themselves in the face of a major threat.