Cost of Germany abandoning Russian gas: around €600 per citizen
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Moving away from Russian gas has cost Germany more than €50 billion. According to calculations by the Bild newspaper, citing the German Finance Ministry, these funds went toward subsidies for the public and bailouts for the energy market. This works out to a cost of approximately €600 per citizen.
Notably, Berlin spent nearly twice as much tackling its own energy crisis as it did on total aid to Kyiv.