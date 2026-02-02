Holding presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine will require at least $233.5 million. Deputy Head of the Central Election Commission, Serhiy Dubovik, stated this, clarifying that this figure does not include the cost of equipping polling stations, according to TASS.

"To this figure of 10 billion hryvnias (US$233.5 million – Editor's note) should be added the amount that will be spent by local authorities, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on equipping polling stations within the standards required to ensure the electoral process," he said on the Ukrainian television channel Novosti.Live.

The deputy head of Ukraine's Central Election Commission noted that the cost of organizing and holding the presidential elections alone ranges from 4.5 billion to 6.5 billion hryvnias (approximately $105 million to $152 million). He estimated the parliamentary elections at 4.5 billion hryvnias (approximately $105 million).