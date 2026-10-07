Council of Europe to Launch Survey to Identify Reasons for Distrust in Democracy

On October 12, the Council of Europe will launch an intercept survey of citizens across all 46 member states to gauge public opinion on what changes are needed to restore trust in democracy, TASS reports.

According to the Rapporteur portal, Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, is drafting a new democratic pact for Europe, focusing on protecting democratic institutions from internal and external threats and overcoming the crisis of public trust in authorities. "It might sound unexpected, but we need this pact because what is required now - not just words, but real action," Berset told the portal.

"The world is accelerating to such an extent that a wide variety of events can occur in the interval between one election and the next," Berset noted, while voters increasingly doubt whether politics brings them any real benefit.

Now, it is "necessary to reaffirm our commitment to democracy and adapt to new conditions"—including artificial intelligence and the threat of foreign interference—"and adaptation entails very concrete steps," the Secretary General of the Council of Europe explained, citing education, innovation, and measures to address internal and external threats as examples.