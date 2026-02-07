3.73 BYN
Country of Thieves: Another Corruption Scandal in Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In the "independent" country, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has completed its investigation into the embezzlement of $6 million during the development of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Operational Command Center system. High-ranking Defense Ministry officials are suspects. According to investigators, software development lasted several years, with the project's budget increasing despite the lack of results.
As a result, the software proved incompatible with NATO protocols and other military systems. Of the 200 tasks planned, only 10 were actually completed.