Country of Thieves: Another Corruption Scandal in Ukraine

In the "independent" country, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has completed its investigation into the embezzlement of $6 million during the development of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Operational Command Center system. High-ranking Defense Ministry officials are suspects. According to investigators, software development lasted several years, with the project's budget increasing despite the lack of results.

As a result, the software proved incompatible with NATO protocols and other military systems. Of the 200 tasks planned, only 10 were actually completed.

