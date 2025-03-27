Court in Moldova Arrests Gagauzia Leader Guțul for 20 Days

A district court in Chișinău has satisfied the prosecutors' request and issued a decision to arrest the head of the Gagauz Autonomous Region of Moldova, Eughenia Guțul, for a period of 20 days, as stated in the court's announcement. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

"The Chișinău court partially accepted the prosecutors' request, applying a preventive measure in the form of a 20-day arrest for Guțul Eugenia," the document states.

The leader of Gagauzia was taken from Chișinău Airport to the National Anticorruption Center (NAOC) on March 25, where it was announced that she had been detained for 72 hours.

According to the NAOC, prosecutors intend to seek Guțul's arrest concerning allegations of violating the regulations governing the management of campaign financial resources, illegal financing of competitors, forgery of documents and declarations related to the elections in Gagauzia in 2023.

Furthermore, the NAOC conducted searches related to the case involving the treasurer appointed for that electoral campaign.