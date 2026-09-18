Creation of Carpathian Eight Format Announced in Bukovel
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of the Carpathian Eight (C8) format in Bukovel. Kyiv is attempting to portray the meeting as the birth of a powerful new alliance; however, the grouping lacks a single military treaty or obligation.
Moreover, the alliance began to unravel even before the talks commenced: the Slovak Prime Minister did not attend the meeting at all. For the other participants, the forum became a venue for hard-nosed bargaining.
For instance, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić arrived to address transport route issues. Hungary intends to use the platform to defend its rights in Transcarpathia. Instead of a genuine bloc, Kyiv has created a format where neighbors will simply vie to extract concessions regarding border territories.
For the sake of protocol photo, the Ukrainian authorities even cancelled sessions of the Verkhovna Rada.