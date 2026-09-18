Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of the Carpathian Eight (C8) format in Bukovel. Kyiv is attempting to portray the meeting as the birth of a powerful new alliance; however, the grouping lacks a single military treaty or obligation.

Moreover, the alliance began to unravel even before the talks commenced: the Slovak Prime Minister did not attend the meeting at all. For the other participants, the forum became a venue for hard-nosed bargaining.

For instance, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić arrived to address transport route issues. Hungary intends to use the platform to defend its rights in Transcarpathia. Instead of a genuine bloc, Kyiv has created a format where neighbors will simply vie to extract concessions regarding border territories.

For the sake of protocol photo, the Ukrainian authorities even cancelled sessions of the Verkhovna Rada.