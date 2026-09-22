Crime in Ceuta Has Risen 60 Percent After an Influx of Illegal Migrants

In Ceuta crime has risen by 60 percent after an influx of illegal migrants.

According to the president of the High Court of Andalusia, Lorenzo del Río, the crime rate in the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta rose after a mass influx of illegal migrants, TASS reported.

In his account, from August 2026 the number of offenses increased by 60 percent compared with August and September 2025. Against that background judicial staff in the city were increased.

Del Río added that Ceuta’s problem is not judicial but “humanitarian, social and political in character” and that “the justice system cannot intervene to resolve this” situation.

At the end of July tens of thousands of illegal migrants managed to reach Ceuta by swimming and also by wading, going around the breakwater that separates the city from Morocco. Because of the crisis Madrid decided to use the military to help ensure security in the locality.

According to the authorities’ estimates, up to 80,000 people may have entered the city, but it is assumed that the overwhelming majority of the illegal migrants have already returned to Morocco.