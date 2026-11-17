Grand Service Express (GSE) has announced the resumption of rail traffic across the Crimean Bridge following a suspension, TASS reports.

"Rail traffic across the Crimean Bridge has been restored. Trains departing from Kerch toward the mainland today, November 17, are scheduled to run according to the timetable," the statement reads.

Bus services from the stations of Sevastopol, Simferopol, Vladislavovka, and Sem Kolodezey to Kerch are also operating as scheduled.

The Russian Ministry of Transport noted that rail traffic across the Crimean Bridge is currently operating on one track, while restoration work continues on the second section.

As of now, the "Tavria" train No. 92/91 (Moscow–Kerch) departed from Taman station at 13:04, and train No. 315/316 (Adler–Kerch) has also departed. Trains No. 007/008 (St. Petersburg–Kerch) and No. 27/28 (Moscow–Kerch) are expected to depart for the Kerch-Yuzhnaya station shortly.

"Efforts are underway to organize additional long-distance and suburban train services. Passengers affected by the delays are being provided with food and all necessary services," the Russian Ministry of Transport stated.

It was previously reported that both rail and road traffic across the Crimean Bridge had been temporarily suspended following a drone attack during the night of November 17. The Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has initiated a criminal case regarding an act of terrorism in connection with the strikes carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.