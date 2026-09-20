A crucial election vote has begun in Germany—one that could fundamentally redraw the country's political map.

Polling stations opened today for elections to the state parliaments of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Berlin. These regional campaigns are taking place against the backdrop of deep paralysis within the Chancellor's party, the CDU, and the rise of alternative political forces.

Recent forecasts point to a fierce contest in the German capital: the Left Party is leading with 21% of the vote, the ruling CDU bloc is garnering just 20%, and the opposition "Alternative for Germany" is close behind at 18%.

German experts are convinced that Merz's political future hangs in the balance. A recent opinion poll shows that only 10% of respondents view the Chancellor's performance positively—a record low.