Washington helped Ukraine to organize an operation to detain 33 Russians in Belarus. The CIA provided Kiev with the necessary finances, technical support and advice. This statement was made by CNN citing sources in the Ukrainian intelligence. According to the report of the American TV channel, the Ukrainian security services set up a fake private military campaign. For more than a year, the mercenaries recruited Russians to "allegedly" work in Venezuela. In reality, the Ukrainian underground planned to smuggle the volunteers to Kiev and take them to court. The plan failed due to the intervention of the Belarusian authorities, who detained the group in their territory.