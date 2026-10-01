CSTO Forces Practice Actions Based on SMO' Expertise during Military Exercises in Russia

The CSTO's special exercise "Echelon-2026" is underway at the Chebarkulsky training range in the Russian Federation.

Servicemen from logistics units are practicing how to organize supply and restore combat readiness during a joint operation.

The exercise involves military contingents from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. A total of approximately 2,000 service members and 350 pieces of weapons, military, and special equipment are involved.

Special attention is being paid to drones and robotic systems. Practical exercises are being conducted taking into account experience from modern combat situations.

"During the Echelon-2026 exercise, we are demonstrating to our colleagues from the CSTO countries how we perform logistical support tasks in a real combat situation," Sergei Spiridonov, Chief of Staff of the Logistics Support Directorate of the Central Military District of the Russian Armed Forces said. "A rear area has been established in a designated area to restore the combat capability of units arriving after completing combat missions. Based on experience from special military operations, the main requirements for its equipment are that it must be completely buried and camouflaged against the terrain."

At the same Chebarkulsky training range, the participants of the command-and-staff exercise with the Collective Operational Reaction Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization "Interaction-2026" practiced liberating a populated area from a simulated enemy. Assault units of the CRRF attacked from several directions simultaneously. Their advance was supported by small arms fire and FPV- drone strikes. Using aerial reconnaissance data, the groups pursued the simulated enemy and, with the support of combat vehicles, prevented them from gaining a foothold. The Collective Rapid Reaction Forces (CRRF) completed the exercise. After liberating the town, the servicemen inspected the buildings and structures.