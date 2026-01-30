Cuba Declares State of Emergency Over US Actions

Cuba has declared an international emergency over Washington's actions. According to the Cuban Foreign Minister, the situation with the US government poses a threat to international peace and security, as well as the survival of humanity.

Havana believes that the Trump administration's actions are motivated by its desire to impose a complete blockade on fuel supplies to the island of freedom.

Relations between the two countries are increasingly strained. The day before, the US president declared a state of emergency, allegedly due to a threat to national security posed by Cuba.