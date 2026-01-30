3.75 BYN
Cuba Declares State of Emergency Over US Actions
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Cuba has declared an international emergency over Washington's actions. According to the Cuban Foreign Minister, the situation with the US government poses a threat to international peace and security, as well as the survival of humanity.
Havana believes that the Trump administration's actions are motivated by its desire to impose a complete blockade on fuel supplies to the island of freedom.
Relations between the two countries are increasingly strained. The day before, the US president declared a state of emergency, allegedly due to a threat to national security posed by Cuba.
Now, the US authorities will be able to impose additional duties on imports from any country that directly or indirectly supplies oil to the island.