Cuba Launches Large-Scale Economic Reforms Due to Crisis

Cuba is launching large-scale economic reforms. According to Reuters, Havana is forced to expand economic freedoms to protect citizens amid the crisis.

The country has been battling US sanctions and an oil blockade for years. The new measures will grant private enterprises freedom in the energy, agriculture, and tourism sectors. At the same time, the country's leadership remains committed to its social commitments.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel emphasized that strategic sectors such as healthcare, science, culture, and essential services will remain under strict state control.