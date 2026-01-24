3.74 BYN
Cuban President assesses army's readiness and warns of serious response to US aggression
Cuba is responding to American pressure with a demonstration of resolve and a strengthened defense. Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the head of the Cuban government, warned the US that any attack would come at a serious cost to Washington.
Díaz-Canel Bermúdez stated that Havana is ready to defend its territory and is relying on the high level of military training. The Cuban president spoke during major military exercises, which are taking place during National Defense Day and amid tense relations with Washington.
He observed tank units in action and assessed their performance in simulated combat conditions, and inspected the training of the territorial militia and students who were learning to fire and handle weapons. An air defense unit demonstrated the equipment to the president and confirmed its combat readiness.