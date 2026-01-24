Cuban President assesses army's readiness and warns of serious response to US aggression

Cuba is responding to American pressure with a demonstration of resolve and a strengthened defense. Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the head of the Cuban government, warned the US that any attack would come at a serious cost to Washington.

Díaz-Canel Bermúdez stated that Havana is ready to defend its territory and is relying on the high level of military training. The Cuban president spoke during major military exercises, which are taking place during National Defense Day and amid tense relations with Washington.