Cuban President outlines conditions for dialogue with United States
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Havana is ready for a serious and responsible dialogue with Washington based on mutual respect, sovereign equality, and the principles of international law. This implies non-interference in the country's internal affairs. This was stated by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.
He emphasized that, currently, Cuba and the United States maintain only technical contacts in the area of migration. However, he rejected Donald Trump's demand that the Caribbean country "make a deal" with Washington.
As a reminder, the US President warned that Havana would be cut off from Venezuelan oil and the money on which it has depended for decades.