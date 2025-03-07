3.58 BYN
Cyclone "Alfred" Hits Australia
Australia is currently facing the brunt of Cyclone "Alfred," which has brought severe winds and heavy rainfall to the continent. Nearly 100,000 homes have lost power as the natural disaster unfolds, with experts warning that it could be the largest event of its kind in the country in the past 50 years.
In a related incident, nearly 40 Australian soldiers deployed to assist affected areas were involved in a traffic accident when military vehicles collided. Fortunately, there were no fatalities reported from the incident.
The situation remains critical as the country assesses the damage and mobilizes resources for recovery efforts. Emergency services are working tirelessly to restore power and provide aid to those impacted by the cyclone.