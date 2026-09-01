The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš, considers that European industry is living through extremely difficult times: competencies are lost, resources are in deficit, competition in many directions is lost. Europe is trying to solve the problem by placing a bet on militarization, but this is unlikely to be salvation.

Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic:

“At a summit in Ankara recently it was said that for military production the NATO countries need 10 kinds of raw material, and 6 of them exist only outside Europe. As a rule such statements mean that we need urgently to undertake something so as not to depend on others. We all see what is happening now: Chinese electric automobiles are everywhere; they arrive one after another. By all signs the European automobile industry, instead of producing cars, will issue tanks. And this is madness!”

The Czech prime minister believes that Europe needs an emergency program of reform of the economy. Military production may be part of this strategy, but in no way the main one.