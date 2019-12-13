Money for aid to Ukraine does not leave U.S., but settles in pockets of military contractors

Billions of dollars, allocated by Washington as aid to Kiev, do not leave the U.S., but accumulate in the pockets of military contractors. This opinion was shared by Russian political analyst Dmitry Yevstafiev with the TV channel Belarus 1. The expert also emphasizes that some of the weaponry gets to Ukraine secretly, bypassing discussions in Congress and violating the American legislation.

Dmitry Yevstafyev, political scientist-Americanist (Russia):

“Most of the funds that are sent to support Ukraine do not even legally leave the territory of the United States, because most of these funds are just incentives for the American military industry. As for the aid package, there are two nuances. On the one hand, there is nothing fundamentally new in this aid package, no qualitative reinforcement is announced, but any aid package, the supply of weapons is, of course, a step forward to escalation.