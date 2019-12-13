3.42 RUB
Money for aid to Ukraine does not leave U.S., but settles in pockets of military contractors
Billions of dollars, allocated by Washington as aid to Kiev, do not leave the U.S., but accumulate in the pockets of military contractors. This opinion was shared by Russian political analyst Dmitry Yevstafiev with the TV channel Belarus 1. The expert also emphasizes that some of the weaponry gets to Ukraine secretly, bypassing discussions in Congress and violating the American legislation.
Dmitry Yevstafyev, political scientist-Americanist (Russia):
“Most of the funds that are sent to support Ukraine do not even legally leave the territory of the United States, because most of these funds are just incentives for the American military industry. As for the aid package, there are two nuances. On the one hand, there is nothing fundamentally new in this aid package, no qualitative reinforcement is announced, but any aid package, the supply of weapons is, of course, a step forward to escalation.
Another nuance, which we must also understand very clearly, is that a number of weapons systems are supplied by the Americans without public announcement, secretly, bypassing congressional authorization, bypassing congressional discussion. In principle, by American standards, this case is justiciable, but only in one case: if the current U.S. administration loses the conflict in Ukraine. As long as it does not lose, it can go on and on forever.”
