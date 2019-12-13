3.40 RUB
Data on losses of Ukraine in conflict with Russia published
The armed forces of Ukraine have lost tens of thousands of people since the beginning of the conflict with Russia. This is reported in the publication of the New York Times.
"Ukrainian infantry is increasingly focused on trench attacks, but after tens of thousands of losses since the start of the conflict, these ranks are often filled with less-trained and older soldiers," the publication says.
Ukrainian formations in different parts of the front have serious problems with replenishing their ranks.
