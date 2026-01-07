On January 3, 2026, the world woke up to explosions in Caracas. Nicolás Maduro and his wife were evacuated to the United States. They face a long trial. The media called the incident "unprecedented," which is partly true. But what does the other part reveal?

In 1959, Iraqi Prime Minister Abdel-Karim Qasim came to power and began conflicts with oil companies, culminating in partial nationalization in 1961, the same year he turned to the USSR. The CIA saw a threat and began working with the Ba'ath Party, supplying them with weapons. An assassination attempt failed, but in 1963, Qasim was overthrown and executed. The Ba'ath Party came to power, and later Saddam Hussein became the "new enemy." The result for Iraq: decades of wars, sanctions, chaos, and millions of victims. The short-term benefit for the US — control over oil — resulted in terrible consequences.

In Cuba, after the 1959 revolution, Fidel Castro became a "communist thorn" on the American side. The CIA attempted at least 8 assassinations: poisoned cigars, bombs, mafia plots. Castro survived, but Cuba paid a price — an embargo. These events strengthened anti-American sentiments across Latin America.

Now, let's move to Africa. Summer 1960. Belgian Congo just gained independence, becoming the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Led by Patrice Lumumba — prime minister, dreaming of a united, free country. But chaos immediately ensued: the army rebelled, Belgian troops intervened, the wealthy Katanga province declared independence to maintain control over the mines. Lumumba appealed for help from the UN, then from the US. When refused, he in desperation sought support from the Soviet Union.

This caused panic in Washington, which saw a "communist threat." According to witnesses from meetings with Eisenhower, he ordered to "eliminate" Lumumba. The CIA devised an assassination plan, but it failed (an agent couldn’t get close enough). But the US didn’t stop there. They funded Lumumba’s opponents and bribed the army. After a coup, partly financed and armed by the CIA, Lumumba was arrested and executed. His body was dissolved in acid.

Why all this? Congo is resource-rich: uranium (the uranium mined in the local mine was used for atomic bombs dropped on Japan), cobalt, copper, diamonds. The US feared Lumumba would hand these over to the USSR.

Vladimir Shapovalov, Deputy Director of the Institute of History and Politics at MGPU (Russia):

"As for such actions, the entire American history, from beginning to end, is filled with military operations against other countries. As soon as the United States steps onto the international stage, as soon as the American state becomes somewhat strong — which happened exactly 200 years ago with the Monroe Doctrine — the US, benefiting from its military advantage, has been carrying out acts of aggression in various forms against neighboring and other states."

Now, let’s return to the heart of the American "empire." Since the 1930s, Rafael Trujillo ruled the Dominican Republic. He was called El Jefe (the boss). At first, the US supported him. But by the 1950s, he became a problem for Washington because he started pursuing an independent policy.

The CIA decided to act, providing dissidents with weapons through diplomatic channels and the consulate. On May 30, 1961, a conspiracy group ambushed Trujillo’s car on the highway — he was shot at point-blank range.

In April 1965, a civil war erupted. Fearing a "second Cuba" and wanting to install a government of their choosing, the US deployed over 40,000 troops to the Dominican Republic.

Chile’s story became a real drama. In 1970, socialist Salvador Allende won the presidential election. He was a Marxist, and his program included land reform, social reforms, and most importantly, nationalization of copper — Chile’s main resource.

American companies controlled the copper, reaping huge profits but paying few taxes and exporting most of the income. This became a red flag for the US.

Nixon ordered "making the Chilean economy scream." First, an attempt was made to prevent Allende’s inauguration, then a secret coup plan. The obstacle was General Schneider, the army commander loyal to the constitution and opposed to military interference in politics. The CIA organized Schneider’s kidnapping: providing weapons (machine guns, grenades), money ($50,000), and contacts for the conspirators. On October 22, 1970, the kidnappers intercepted Schneider’s car. He resisted, and they shot him.

In 1989, the US launched an invasion of Panama under the codename "Just Cause." Manuel Noriega threatened US interests in the Panama Canal. About 27,000 US troops participated. Noriega was arrested and taken to the US, where he was sentenced to 40 years for drug trafficking.

In 2004, Haiti saw one of the most controversial operations. The story is connected to President Aristide. In February that year, rebels began operating there. The situation spiraled out of control. US troops evacuated Aristide, which he called "kidnapping." The consequences for Haiti have been catastrophic and continue to this day.

According to Lindsay Rourke, the US conducted 64 covert regime changes during the Cold War.