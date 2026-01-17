When representatives of the European Union and Mercosur finally signed the agreement, negotiated since the last millennium, in Asunción, the capital of Paraguay, there was no fanfare or celebratory speeches in Europe. The deal, which was supposed to be a symbol of globalization, has become a source of conflict and economic fears.

The document has sparked a wave of discontent among producers in many European countries. European farmers, as well as right-wing parties, are gripped by grief. If farmers could vote with tractor horns, Europe would have gone deaf by 2025. Protests raged for months – from Brussels to Madrid, from Warsaw to Paris. Farmers repeated it like a mantra: the flood of cheap agricultural products from Latin America will destroy the EU's agricultural model.

Santiago Abascal, Chairman of the Voice party (Spain):

"Those who raise pigs and grow grain understand that the borders will open and everything will start coming from Brazil and Argentina. The agricultural sector already faced enough problems with the Green Deal, and now they're imposing Mercosur on us."

France became one of the first EU countries where the mere prospect of signing a free trade agreement triggered large-scale protests. Farmers blocked roads south of Lyon with tractors. Endless streams of manure were delivered to administrative buildings. In a Paris suburb, dozens of liters of milk were poured out to the sound of empty saucepans and bells. The French Agency for Food, Environment, and Labor Safety was pelted with eggs. An entire truckload of potatoes was dumped outside the National Assembly – a subtle hint that it was time to "clean up" politics. "They set the tone in the European Union. So what do you want while they're in power? Macron is nothing but a clown anyway. He obeys the orders of a hyena. That's all," one protester noted.

Leaders of the largest agricultural associations emphasize that the protests are not directed against Latin America, but against the conditions that put European farmers at a disadvantage.

Mass demonstrations also rocked Warsaw. Polish farmers sent columns of tractors to the capital. The protesters demanded that the government unequivocally oppose the agreement.

"It's not that we farmers are against the European Union. It's just that the European Union, in its current form, needs to be fixed. After 20 years of investment and commitment to producing the highest quality products, we're now struggling and facing the destruction of our farms. Meanwhile, substandard products are being imported. This EU hypocrisy must end. It must end. It must be corrected, and we must be able to live a normal life," a woman said at a protest.

Italian farmers also poured out tons of complaints. They used tractors to block traffic in Milan. Farmers express fears that the agreement will flood Europe with cheap food and lead to unfair competition.

Greek residents are also demanding that the government prevent the ratification of the EU-Mercosur agreement. "We've reached our limit; there's no way out. We've endured as long as we could, and that's it. We no longer have the courage or strength," a Greek resident remarked.

Farmers have repeatedly emphasized their already dire straits: rising prices for fertilizer, feed, fuel, and energy have undermined their profitability. Under these circumstances, opening the market to cheap beef, sugar, and grain from Mercosur is perceived as a solution that could lead to mass bankruptcies. But despite protests, petitions, and mass protests, the European Commission has moved the agreement forward.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission:

"We are creating the world's largest free trade area. We are creating a market with a population of 700 million people, and GDP representing almost 20% of global GDP is traded here. This is phenomenal. And this agreement sends a very strong signal to the world. It reflects a clear and deliberate choice. We choose fair trade over tariffs. We choose productive, long-term partnerships over isolation."